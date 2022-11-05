General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lowered by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $79.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

