Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target Lowered to €17.70 at Morgan Stanley

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €18.40 ($18.40) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Getlink from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Getlink from €10.50 ($10.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Getlink from €15.50 ($15.50) to €19.10 ($19.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Getlink stock remained flat at $15.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $19.56.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

