Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.0 %
Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.
Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,141.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
