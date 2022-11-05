Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08, reports. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Glaukos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Glaukos Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

