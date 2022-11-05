Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 750 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.67) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.23) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 500 ($5.78) target price on Glencore in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.63) target price on Glencore in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price target on Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 596.92 ($6.90).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 532 ($6.15) on Tuesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £69.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 521.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 488.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 478.57.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

