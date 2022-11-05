Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 336.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

