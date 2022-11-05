Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $97.45. 4,761,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,767. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

