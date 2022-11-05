GMX (GMX) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

GMX (GMX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $40.92 or 0.00192719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $326.94 million and $10.45 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

