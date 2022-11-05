Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NYSE GTN opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $835.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gray Television by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

