Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Ajax has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.07. 85,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $183.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44). Great Ajax had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

