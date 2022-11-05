Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN) Insider John Terpu Buys 2,200,000 Shares

Great Southern Mining Limited (ASX:GSN – Get Rating) insider John Terpu purchased 2,200,000 shares of Great Southern Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,600.00 ($68,571.43).

John Terpu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, John Terpu purchased 922,928 shares of Great Southern Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,302.48 ($20,975.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

About Great Southern Mining

Great Southern Mining Limited primarily engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in Australia. The company also explores for silver, nickel, copper, and other minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Mon Ami gold project, the Cox's Find project, and the Duketon gold project, Southern Star project, and East Laverton project located in Western Australia.

