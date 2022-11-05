Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.56.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$30.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.96. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$9.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7587946 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

