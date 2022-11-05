Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Up 9.6%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.31. 45,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,030,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Green Plains’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.