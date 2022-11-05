Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 1,685.26%.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $183,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

