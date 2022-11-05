GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,450 ($16.76) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.23) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

