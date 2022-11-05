Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GH. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Guardant Health stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $119.68.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $3,049,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

