Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.13.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 2,009,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,449. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Guardant Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 285.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 285,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 219.1% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 91,783 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.