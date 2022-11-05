Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Guardant Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Guardant Health Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of GH traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.27. 2,009,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,449. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $119.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

