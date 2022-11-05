Guggenheim Boosts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $147.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

