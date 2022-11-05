Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 35,925 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,961,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,368,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

