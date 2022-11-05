Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,286. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

