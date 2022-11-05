Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,370,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,680. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

