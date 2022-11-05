Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.62. 3,256,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average is $251.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $276.67. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.