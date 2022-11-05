Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

