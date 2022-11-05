H2O DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $66.47 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, H2O DAO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $66.47 million and $212,828.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000286 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.29 or 0.31441464 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012280 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

