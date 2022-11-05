Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 20,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 65.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $472,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 3.0 %

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

