Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,835 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.