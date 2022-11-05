Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 12,122 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 418,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 342,060 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

PDBC stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.