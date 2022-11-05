Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 83 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of URI opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86.
United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
