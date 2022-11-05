Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total value of $2,219,851.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.2 %

LLY opened at $357.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

