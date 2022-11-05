Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,084. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

