Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $268.21 million and approximately $23.07 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,643.56 or 0.31185470 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,664,014,241 coins and its circulating supply is 12,775,971,241 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.