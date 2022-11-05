Harvest Finance (FARM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $1.52 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $40.65 or 0.00191080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,651.33 or 0.31236521 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

