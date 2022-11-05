Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.16. 18,882,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,582,850. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

