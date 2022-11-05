Head-To-Head Analysis: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TROOPS and Global Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Global Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 54.39 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Global Technologies $120,000.00 28.95 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Global Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TROOPS.

Summary

TROOPS beats Global Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans. It also develops, operates, and manages an online financial marketplace that connects financial institutions and users through its mobile application, which offers financial technology solutions, including application programming interface (API) services. In addition, the company provides SaaS and app development, project-based and API consulting, and maintenance and support services. Further, it invests in real properties; and offers property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal for entrepreneurs that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. In addition, the company provides engineering services in the hydrogen industry. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

