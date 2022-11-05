Head-To-Head Comparison: SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartRent and OneSpan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 OneSpan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of 6.73, suggesting a potential upside of 165.92%. OneSpan has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.13%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartRent is more favorable than OneSpan.

This table compares SmartRent and OneSpan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 4.52 -$71.96 million -0.69 -3.67 OneSpan $214.48 million 2.15 -$30.58 million ($0.63) -18.49

OneSpan has higher revenue and earnings than SmartRent. OneSpan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartRent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SmartRent has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpan has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and OneSpan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05% OneSpan -11.33% -8.50% -5.56%

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About OneSpan

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit; Mobile Authenticator Studio, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; and authentication servers, which enables customers to administer a high level of access control. In addition, it offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud platform that simplify and secure user journeys; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. OneSpan Inc. was a former subsidiary of Guidewire Software, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.