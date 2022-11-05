Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Increased to C$10.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Headwater Exploration from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 109,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

