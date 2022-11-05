Helium (HNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.07 Million

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00019914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $550.14 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003260 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011986 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,685.22 or 0.31362222 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,853,239 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
