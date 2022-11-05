Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.15. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 8,505 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.96 price target on Hemostemix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Hemostemix alerts:

Hemostemix Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.