Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-4.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.59-12.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.89 billion. Henry Schein also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.79-$4.87 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.3 %

Henry Schein stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,077. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $691,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 22.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

