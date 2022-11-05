Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at DA Davidson

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Heritage Commerce

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 633,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $2,470,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 197,301 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 543,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 194,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

