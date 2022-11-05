Hermez Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $161.03 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.41 or 0.00020681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $161.03 million and $824,098.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.40667325 USD and is up 11.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $839,311.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

