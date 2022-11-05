Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.23-$10.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.23 billion.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $241.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

