Hidigital btc Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (HDBTC)

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Hidigital btc has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and approximately $2,201.00 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hidigital btc token can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00017090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hidigital btc Profile

Hidigital btc’s launch date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.63027648 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

