Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 627.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide accounts for 0.8% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.01. 3,185,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.