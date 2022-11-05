HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

HireRight stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. HireRight’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HireRight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

