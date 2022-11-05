HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HireRight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of HireRight stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. 1,167,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,329. HireRight has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 11.2% in the second quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,716 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in HireRight by 44.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 741,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HireRight by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 975,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 254,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

