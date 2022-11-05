HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $798-$805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.36 million. HireRight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded down $4.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. 1,167,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. HireRight has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. HireRight’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in HireRight by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

