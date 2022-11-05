HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on November 22nd

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on HomeStreet to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.