Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.03

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 78697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.
